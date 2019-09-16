Health & Fitness

Dead roaches, rodents found during routine inspection in Moreno Valley school cafeteria

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dead mice and roaches were found Friday during a routine inspection at the cafeteria of a Moreno Valley school, which was ordered to stop preparing food.

March Mountain High School's cafeteria will have to pass a re-inspection before it can resume food preparation after a Riverside County health inspector found the dead mice and roaches.

A dead mouse was found in a food storage room and another dead mouse was found below a one-door freezer, the inspection report said.

The inspector also noted finding rodent droppings.

In the meantime, March Mountain High School can only serve pre-packaged food.

Another inspection is scheduled as early as Tuesday, according to the report.

The school received a B grade and a score of 89, which is considered by the county's Department of Environmental Health as not a passing grade.

"At this time the facility failed to meet minimum health standards with a score of 89=B," the report said.

Scores ranging from 100-90 are considered passing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmoreno valleyriverside countyhigh schoolfoodschool
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot near Santa Ana College
Horseshoe Fire burns 490 acres in Juniper Flats; evacuation orders lifted
Fire burns 15-20 acres along 405 in Irvine
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Panga boat with $1M in pot found near Point Mugu
Man accused of impersonating police officer, robbery near La Cañada Flintridge
LA celebrates 80th annual 'El Grito' festival
Show More
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
OC food bank, grocery stores team up to tackle hunger crisis
Months after fire, Century City Amazon bookstore reopens
Construction continues on Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
'Justice for Manny' rally supports OC special-needs student who died in crash
More TOP STORIES News