Dead roaches, rodents found during routine inspection in Moreno Valley school cafeteria

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dead mice and roaches were found Friday during a routine inspection at the cafeteria of a Moreno Valley school, which was ordered to stop preparing food.March Mountain High School's cafeteria will have to pass a re-inspection before it can resume food preparation after a Riverside County health inspector found the dead mice and roaches.A dead mouse was found in a food storage room and another dead mouse was found below a one-door freezer, the inspection report said.The inspector also noted finding rodent droppings.In the meantime, March Mountain High School can only serve pre-packaged food.Another inspection is scheduled as early as Tuesday, according to the report.The school received a B grade and a score of 89, which is considered by the county's Department of Environmental Health as not a passing grade."At this time the facility failed to meet minimum health standards with a score of 89=B," the report said.Scores ranging from 100-90 are considered passing.