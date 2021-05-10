Health & Fitness

Get paid to nap: Company hiring reviewers for study

By ABC7.com staff
Get paid to take a nap for new study

How would you like to sleep on the job? Literally.

A company called Eachnight.com is hiring a team of five nap reviewers.

All you have to do is take a nap every day for 30 days straight and then write about the experience.

The company is testing out theories about the pros and cons of daily naps.

The pay is $50 per nap, or $1,500 for the month-long period.

Applicants have to be over 18 and apply by May 31.
