How would you like to sleep on the job? Literally.
A company called Eachnight.com is hiring a team of five nap reviewers.
All you have to do is take a nap every day for 30 days straight and then write about the experience.
The company is testing out theories about the pros and cons of daily naps.
The pay is $50 per nap, or $1,500 for the month-long period.
Applicants have to be over 18 and apply by May 31.
Get paid to nap: Company hiring reviewers for study
