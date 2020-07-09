Is it safe for students to return to school in the fall? SoCal doctor weighs in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6307705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health officials suggested that all school districts in Los Angeles County should have a "Plan B" for around reopening this fall if there is a spike in community transmission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parents are wondering if it's safe for kids to go back to school in the Fall. What do we need to know before that decision is made?And why is the government encouraging health care workers to reuse their face masks?ABC7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and emergency room physician, to get his perspective on these concerns."First and foremost, the health and well-being of the students and teachers is the first thing that has to be considered. We have a lot of teachers that are over age 50, so there has to be a plan in place to keep them all safe. The next factor is looking at the student's emotional well-being if school is not open. It's a major, major toll on both the academics and their emotions, the emotional well-being, if they are not able to go to school. Obviously, the last factor is gonna be the economics of it," said Cardillo. "Schools probably have to approach the reopening the way we approach the essential workers - let's say here at the hospital."Cardillo says we must be careful and mindful of following all the rules to avoid infections. Schools should not allow lunch breaks or physical education breaks to help prevent transmission. Students and their families should follow safety rules at school and at home.How do you do this? Cardillo suggests having proper covering, face masks, maybe even shields. He added that there has to be physical barriers between the teachers and the students. Also, only small groups of students should gather, no large group settings."It's a necessity because we know that the face masks and the gowns are really running short supply, and we have to make some radical changes in the future. Probably having most of the stuff produced here in America," said Cardillo. "We have to start transitioning to everything being reusable and clean."Cardillo says all large hospitals have an ample supply, but warns if a surge were to occur the supply could run low, so everyone must be mindful."The CDC really is hesitant on weighing in to give a definitive answer," said Cardillo. "If you get COVID this season, you will be covered this season and you will not get it again."