LA County cancels Halloween, says no trick-or-treating this year

A traditional Halloween with trick-or-treaters going door-to-door for candy will not be allowed in Los Angeles County this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A traditional Halloween with trick-or-treaters going door-to-door for candy will not be allowed in Los Angeles County this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

County health officials have released guidelines for Halloween this year that include restrictions of some of the holiday's most basic traditions.

LA Halloween restrictions:

  • No door-to-door trick-or-treating. Officials say "it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors."

  • No "trunk or treating" either. Children will similarly not be allowed to collect treats going car-to-car as an alternative to door-to-door.

  • No parties. The county says gatherings with non-household members are not allowed, not even outdoors.

  • No carnivals, festivals, live entertainment or haunted houses.


    • It was not immediately clear what penalties might be imposed for violations of the Halloween restrictions.

    So what is allowed?

  • Online parties and contests for costumes or pumpkin carving, for example.

  • Car parades. For example, with people dressing in costume or decorating their vehicles and driving by socially distanced judges.

    • Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters. Those venues already have to comply with protocols for social distancing, sanitation and the wearing of face masks.

    Other changes to Halloween events and attractions have already been announced. For example, Universal Studios has canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

    The Haunted Hayride has been moved from Griffith Park to San Dimas and re-imagined as a drive-up experience.

    Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge is holding its "Halloween at Descanso" event with pumpkin displays and a hay maze, with social-distancing measures in place.
