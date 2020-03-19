LA County, city to issue new "Safe at Home" restrictions on businesses, activities

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are expected Thursday to order sweeping new restrictions on commercial and other activities to help contain the coronavirus.
Sources in Los Angeles city and county government confirm to Eyewitness News that officials will issue a "Safe at Home Order" at a briefing expected after 5 p.m. Details are not yet available on how that would impact businesses and gatherings.
The order is coming as the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continues to sharply increase. Earlier Thursday, health officials said Los Angeles County has 230 cases, including two deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says state officials project that as much as 56% of the state's population - some 25.5 million Californians - could be infected over an eight-week period.
Worldwide, the number of cases has exceeded 242,000 with more than 9,800 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the number of cases has risen to more than 13,000, with at least 175 deaths. California has seen 18 of those deaths.
A press conference announcing the restrictions sometime after 5 p.m. will be carried live on ABC7 and streamed online here.
