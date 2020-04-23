Coronavirus

Coronavirus: LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders

Frontline workers in Los Angeles County can now get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frontline workers in Los Angeles County can now get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms.

Those eligible for testing are defined as workers who come in contact with the public, including first responders, health care professionals, grocery stores workers or critical government personnel.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department have been plagued with cases. Officials say 71 LAPD employees and 20 LAFD members have contracted the virus.

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have been infected with coronavirus, study finds

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said the testing will give frontline workers a peace of mind.

"We lost, just two weeks ago, a young wife of one of our detectives who he was asymptomatic positive with COVID, wasn't aware of it and his wife came down with the virus and unfortunately tragic loss of her life as she was unable to recover from it," Moore said during a press conference.

Testing will be made available at sites across the county beginning Thursday.

RELATED: Coronavirus test: How to get tested for COVID-19 in Southern California

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said workers should contact their employers about how to get the priority testing. People can sign up for the testing online at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing, and the tests can be done at any of the more than 30 centers in operation across L.A. County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcoronavirus los angelestestscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients
McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Govs fire back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
Cedars-Sinai says patients avoiding the ER due to COVID-19 fears
Coronavirus: 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation
Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. says
Show More
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
Torrance man accused of stealing hydroxychloroquine from hospital
COVID-19: CHP sees huge increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
More TOP STORIES News