LA Metro not changing daily cleaning practices yet, say coronavirus has not impacted ridership

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders say they are aware of the heightened risks of public transportation amid growing concern about the novel coronavirus, but say there is no current signs of risk to passengers.

"At this point we haven't seen any noticeable effect on ridership. And I think it's important to point out that there's no indications at this point that there's any risk to riders on L.A. Metro," said Brian Haas, spokesperson for L.A. Metro.

L.A. Metro leaders are not currently planning to change their daily cleaning practices just yet. Haas said there are more than one million boardings on Metro every day - on bus and rail.

Rideshare companies are advising Uber and Lyft drivers to take extra precautions when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus, telling drivers to stay at home if sick and to use extra care when it comes to proper hygiene.

"(We're) operating as normal but we do have concerns as to what to do or should we wear a mask?" said one local rideshare driver.

The World Health Organization says the potentially deadly coronavirus is spread through droplets, like when someone sneezes or coughs and is in close proximity to others.

