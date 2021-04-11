Los Angeles opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older

On Saturday, the city's website for COVID-19 vaccine registration showed an option for people 16 and older to book an appointment at city-run vaccination sites.
The change to the city's website comes a few days before California is set to officially expand vaccine eligibility to residents in that age group.
Statewide eligibility currently allows people 50 and older to get a vaccine appointment. California residents 16 and older are set to officially become eligible on April 15, but other local municipalities have opted to open it earlier, including Long Beach.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The above video is from a previous report.