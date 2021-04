Los Angeles opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older

EMBED >More News Videos Long Beach residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The city made the move after a successful rollout that's seen nearly half of adults in the city get a shot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all residents who are 16 and older.On Saturday, the city's website for COVID-19 vaccine registration showed an option for people 16 and older to book an appointment at city-run vaccination sites.The change to the city's website comes a few days before California is set to officially expand vaccine eligibility to residents in that age group.Statewide eligibility currently allows people 50 and older to get a vaccine appointment. California residents 16 and older are set to officially become eligible on April 15, but other local municipalities have opted to open it earlier, including Long Beach