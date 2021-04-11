COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all residents who are 16 and older.

On Saturday, the city's website for COVID-19 vaccine registration showed an option for people 16 and older to book an appointment at city-run vaccination sites.

The change to the city's website comes a few days before California is set to officially expand vaccine eligibility to residents in that age group.

Statewide eligibility currently allows people 50 and older to get a vaccine appointment. California residents 16 and older are set to officially become eligible on April 15, but other local municipalities have opted to open it earlier, including Long Beach.

Long Beach residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The city made the move after a successful rollout that's seen nearly half of adults in the city get a shot.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The above video is from a previous report.
