Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom says reopening CA won't be like a 'light switch' but hospitals can resume scheduling surgeries

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced hospitals will be able to start scheduling surgeries again, though he did not provide a specific date for when California's economy will reopen.
SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- In the first move toward modifying and easing California's stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced that hospitals statewide will be able to start scheduling surgeries amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Newsom did not, however, offer a specific timeline for when the state's economy will begin reopening or when widespread restrictions will be lifted.

"The pressure to answer that question is very real. I wish I could prescribe a specific date. There is no light switch and there is no date," he said.

The gradual modification will allow for scheduled surgeries to resume in order to treat conditions such as tumors, heart valves and other non-coronavirus medical procedures. The governor stressed the importance of being able to reintroduce capacity across the health care delivery system, while also ensuring that it doesn't "overload the system."

Before making any decision on reopening the state on a wider scope, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria.

Gov. Newsom unveils 6-part plan for easing California's statewide stay-at-home order amid pandemic
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a detailed plan for modifying statewide coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.



The governor described a six-pronged framework of parameters and tools that are needed before the state can implement major changes to the state's stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 interventions:

1. A widespread expansion of coronavirus testing;

2. "Vigilant" protection against infection of California's most vulnerable residents;

3.Manage surges at hospitals, enable development of infrastructure and distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE;

4. Engage researchers in academia, including the University of California, and at health and technology companies on the front lines of the pandemic;

5. "Redraw floor plans" at business locations, schools and child-care facilities with physical distancing in mind;

6. Determining when to re-institute certain measures, such as stay-at-home orders.

