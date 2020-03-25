Orange County sees first COVID-19 death as cases climb to 152, jail inmate tests positive

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Health officials say Orange County has seen its first death related to the coronavirus as the number of cases in the area continue to rise.
The person who died was a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. He had been receiving treatment at a local hospital. His city of residence was not disclosed.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," said county health officer Dr. Nichole Quick. "This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors."
Among the new cases was an inmate at Orange County Jail who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Officials said the inmate, a man in his 40s, was booked into the Orange County Jail on June 17, 2018 on suspicion of child endangerment, torture, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.
The inmate was recently isolated for flu-like symptoms and tested for COVID-19. The positive test results were returned on Tuesday.
Orange County now has seen 152 cases of the virus. Of those cases, the majority of them, 87, are between ages 18 to 49. About a third of the county's cases were related to travel.
The county has tested more than 2,100 residents
Orange County has established health resources for residents, including the OC Health Care Agency's Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448 and online here.
Non-medical questions can be directed to the county Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.
Worldwide there have been more than 417,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China late last year, according to data maintained by Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 18,600 deaths.
The United States has seen more than 53,000 cases, with at least 780 deaths.
