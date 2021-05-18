Reopening California

Orange County eligible to move to yellow tier, least restrictive in CA's reopening framework

EMBED <>More Videos

Orange County eligible to advance into yellow tier

Orange County is now eligible to advance into the yellow tier, the least restrictive in California's reopening framework, according to state data released Tuesday.

The move will allow many businesses to expand capacity and also allows bars to reopen indoors. Theme parks, including Disneyland, will be able to expand capacity from 25% to 35%.

Los Angeles County is the only other county in the Southern California area already in the yellow tier.



"They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics.

Kim said that if the county became eligible on Tuesday, Orange County would open in the yellow tier by Wednesday.

See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The county's case rate per 100,000 residents was 1.5 as of Sunday, the day the state calculates its weekly averages. The state issues its weekly averages on Tuesdays.

The county has a .09% positivity rate overall, and in the lower socioeconomic communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

"Our numbers are looking really good," Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said. "We seem to be improving day by day so it doesn't appear the (virus) variants are a concern right now. ... But we still have not reached that 70% herd immunity in Orange County. We still have about 700,000 people to get up to that herd immunity."

The county on Monday reported just 39 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections, upping its cumulative caseload to 254,783.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
CA to ease indoor mask guidelines starting June 15
Gov. Newsom unveils his full budget proposal
Newsom announces small business relief program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Suspected arsonist identified in 1,158-acre Palisades Fire
Woman's car, CHP cruiser shot on SoCal freeway
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
Newsom's income went up in 1st year as CA governor
LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault
2 killed, multiple injured in Oakland party bus shooting
Show More
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
19-year-old earns bachelor's degree from Fresno State
Van Nuys hospital worker goes home after lengthy COVID-19 treatment
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
Bill to return Bruce's Beach to original Black owners' descendants sent to Senate floor
More TOP STORIES News