Marijuana sales spike at Los Angeles dispensary amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people staying at home for the coronavirus emergency, apparently are stressed and getting high. A Southern California weed dispensary has seen a 30% spike in sales.Los Angeles Kush in Echo Park thinks its because of nervousness over COVID-19.Workers say repeat customers are stocking up on weed, coming in every day to buy the maximum amount of recreational marijuana."People are definitely like 'without the cannabis man, we're going to definitely be stressed' cause you know a lot of people are staying home so cannabis does help them get through all of this stress. So, yeah, they're super like, 'please don't close, please don't close' so, we're trying to stay open. I think because we're classified medical since '96, we're pharmaceutical, so I don't think that should be an issue for us, shutting down," said general manager Josh Terry.In order to maintain social distancing, the dispensary says it limits the number of customers who can be inside the store at the same time.