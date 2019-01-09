E. COLI

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over,' CDC determines

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The E. coli outbreak that sickened dozens of people in 16 states and Canada appears to be over, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.

No new illnesses have been reported for a month, officials said, and lettuce from the area is no longer in stores or restaurants. Romaine harvesting has since shifted to winter growing areas, primarily in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley.

Officials had previously said the outbreak had been traced back to romaine lettuce from farms in central and northern California. Investigators found the same bacteria strain linked to the illnesses in a reservoir at a farm in Santa Barbara County.

That outbreak sent 25 people to the hospital from October to December but resulted in no deaths, though two of those sickened developed a form of kidney failure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodcdce. colicaliforniau.s. & worldcenters for disease controloutbreak
E. COLI
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Romaine lettuce recall, other food recalls: What to know
More e. coli
HEALTH & FITNESS
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
Nonprofit helps amputees with prosthetics for sports
Meditation techniques can help children deal with toxic stress
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
LA DEA chief: Meth trade is SoCal's biggest drug threat
Real ID extension granted, allowing CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
Show More
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz flaunts latest models
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
More News