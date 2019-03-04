Fun and unique ways to stay healthy in L.A.

JALAN JALAN IMPORTS
Need to escape the hustle and bustle of the day? Run off to Topanga Canyon's hidden gem, Jalan Jalan Imports where you can meditate in front of a beautiful, natural waterfall and wander the Buddha-filled grounds. Stop in the store to pick up some healing crystals, incense, or a 500 pound statue of Ganesh! http://jalanjalanimports.com/
Jalan Jalan Imports
525 S Topanga Canyon Blvd
Topanga, CA 90290
EC KIDS FITNESS & NUTRITION
When it comes to fun, this place is off the charts! Leaps n Boundz is the West L.A. Community Center where the EC Kids program is transforming lives. The focus is to teach children good habits for life using music, fitness, nutrition as well as to respect themselves and each other. Coming from musical theatre and child development backgrounds, founders JT and Debbie Moye put their creative talents together to create a rewarding experience for children to work out and have fun. https://www.ecfkids.com/
EC Kids Fitness and Nutrition
Leaps N Boundz Community Center
2106 Pontius Ave
West L.A. 90025
MAYWEATHER BOXING + FITNESS
At Mayweather Boxing + Fitness you can take your boxing skills to the next level with individual or group boxing classes and fitness training. Don't be surprised if you see the man himself, undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. checking out the action, where you can even step into the ring with the champ-- with their virtual reality boxing experience! It's the only way to go toe-to-toe with Floyd and keep your face intact. The fact that it's also fun makes it a complete knockout! Keep an eye open for more of the Mayweather franchises to open soon throughout SoCal. https://www.mayweather.fit/
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
6221 Wilshire Blvd #101
Los Angeles, Ca 90048
TWERK-OUT YOGA
Fitness instructor Shaina Lynn Simmons is bringing smiles and a lot of bouncing behinds to EVERYBODY Gym in Cypress Park with her class Twerk-Out Yoga! Not only is twerking a great workout, but the popular dance move, which has its roots in traditional African dance, is also a great confidence builder. EVERYBODY Gym also believes that health and wellness should be accessible, affordable and adaptive to all people regardless of their gender, sexuality, size, age, ethnicity or ability. https://www.everybodylosangeles.com/
EVERBODY Gym
1845 N San Fernando Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE - EFT TAPPING
Melinda Utal is a hypnotherapist in Glendale who specializes in working with artistic types who need help working through creative blocks and with trauma victims, using EFT, or tapping. A combination of talk therapy and tapping on acupressure points on the body that help you access the amygdala-- the part of the brain that attaches emotions to your memories. It's a relatively new therapy technique, and practitioners are seeing huge breakthroughs with their clients much faster than with just traditional talk therapies or medication. There are many books, websites, videos and even an app that can help you do this technique on your own, but for best results it's recommended that you work with a practitioner to help guide you through the practice.
To contact Melinda Utal: https://www.emotionalfreedomwitheft.com/
For resources and app info visit: https://www.thetappingsolution.com/
To become an EFT practitioner visit: https://www.scienceoftapping.com/
PAPA & BARKLEY
When it comes to pain relief, CBDs or cannabinoids have been a hot topic. So we met up with the co-founder of Papa and Barkley at RDC Collective dispensary in Reseda to get a better understanding of some of these healing, cannabis based products. On the wellness side of things, cannabis aids in sleep, anxiety, nausea and pain management. Papa and Barkley is best known for their very popular topical salves and patches, as well as tinctures that, when dosed correctly, can take the place of ibuprofen or opioids. Cannabis based products have also proved beneficial to patients who suffer from seizures, Multiple Sclerosis and cancer. Although cannabis products are now available for medical and recreational use to adults over 21 in California, you should consult your doctor for proper product use and dosage.
https://papaandbarkley.com/
https://www.rdccollective.com/
For best prices on Papa and Barkley products visit: https://weedmaps.com/brands/papa-and-barkley/products/medical/topicals
71ABOVE
In Downtown L.A.'s U.S. Bank Building, 71Above is the sky-high restaurant known for its killer views, but who knew those views would be getting competition from Executive Chef Vartan Abgaryan's kitchen in the form of vegetables?! A large portion of his menu is dedicated to healthy vegetable dishes, and the veggie obsessed chef gave us some tips on how to make them taste delicious! https://www.71above.com/
71Above
633 W 5th Street, 71st Floor
DTLA, CA 90071
UNDER THE SUN & RAINBOW JUICES
At Under the Sun, Long Beach's first raw, vegan café, they want you to eat and drink your greens! They're cold-pressed juice journey began in 2011 in their home kitchen where they created special juice blends for friends and yoga students. With so many orders flowing in, they quickly realized that the community needed real food options. In 2015, Rainbow Juices officially opened its doors in downtown Long Beach and soon after expanded, opening their café Under the Sun right next door. Today, they dedicate their research, recipes and energy to helping others find health and balance in their lives through juice, cleansing, and raw food.
http://underthesunlb.com/
http://rainbowjuices.com/
Under the Sun Café
244 East 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rainbow Juices
246 East 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
SHAPE HOUSE, AN URBAN SWEAT LODGE
Shape House is the first and only urban sweat lodge, where ancient tradition and modern wellness meet to burn calories, deepen sleep, improve skin, lift moods and change lives. The 55-minute experience begins when you crawl into a cocoon-like, far infrared sleeping bag, click on your favorite movie or TV show and prepare to Netflix and... sweat! The first 30 minutes are pretty cozy, but the last 25 minutes get pretty intense as your 158 degree sleeping bag kicks your body into a cardio zone that makes your heart pump! But those last 25 minutes are when the magic happens, purging your body of toxins and kicking those endorphins into high gear. Shape House has locations in Studio City, Santa Monica, Pasadena, West Hollywood and their flagship location on Larchmont. http://www.shapehouse.com/
THE WATER PLANT
The Water Plant in Studio City does one thing and one thing only, H2O! But we're not talking tap water filled with fluoride, chloramine, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, pesticides. We're talking high-end, premium waters! On the menu, their most popular is the reverse osmosis water, an oxygenated, structured spring mineral water that helps open up your lungs and clear your brain. They also have the healing, Kangen ionized water, which is a little sweeter and softer than most waters and is used to aid in digestion and increase energy levels. And yes, this place is always packed!
The Water Plant Studio City
4354 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
The Water Plant Sherman Oaks
14048 Burbank Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91401