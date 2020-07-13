WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom orders major reopening rollback in attempt to control rampant COVID-19 spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.
Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also have to close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
In counties on the state's watch list -- including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties -- even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.
"We've made this point on multiple occasions and that is we're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order," Newsom said.
As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state's monitoring list, which represents about 80% of the state's population.
The state has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
"This continues to be a deadly disease," Newsom emphasized Monday. The death toll climbed by 23 since Sunday.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.
