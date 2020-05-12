WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening California dine-in restaurants during press conference

Struggling California restaurants are awaiting word on when they can reopen, and many are preparing to provide new safety measures to protect against coronavirus.
Restaurant owners already have employees wearing masks and they've removed tables, anticipating that social distancing requirements will slash their capacity.
Once they do reopen, the changes meant to act as safeguards against COVID-19 are expected to be very different from what people might be used to, according to a draft of recommendations from the California Restaurant Association.
Per the recommendations, only family members or people who live together would sit at the same table. Buffets, salad bars and shared bread baskets would be out. Salt and pepper shakers could be replaced by bottles of hand sanitizer. And meals could arrive from food servers sheathed in face masks.
The state is also working on developing guidelines that will allow office buildings, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen next.
On Monday, leaders of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado have signed a joint letter requesting $1 trillion in aid from the federal government.
California moved into Phase 2 of reopening Friday amid the coronavirus crisis, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the Phase 3 could be just on the horizon.
"Phase 3 is not a year away. It's not 6 months away. It's not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away," Newsom said. "We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable."
Stage 3 of reopening California involves reopening higher risk workplaces that necessitate close proximity between people. That includes hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences.
Newsom revealed last week the state's first known case of community spread of the coronavirus could be traced back to a nail salon.
It's unlikely California would allow all of those businesses to resume at once. Instead, Newsom says the state plans to slowly rollback restrictions on businesses every couple of weeks.
As of Friday, retail businesses were allowed to open for curbside pickup with new safety and hygiene protocols. Manufacturing and logistics work can also resume.
"Roughly 70% of the economy in the state of California can open with modifications into this next phase," said Newsom Friday. "I know 70% is not 100%, and I recognize that 'with modifications' means 'with restrictions' and 'with restrictions' means a struggle for businesses to get back where they were pre-pandemic."
He encouraged Californians to shop local as much as possible.
"Look out for your neighborhood florist. Look out for your neighborhood business. They need your support and they haven't gotten the kind of support they deserve. You will be determinative of whether or not they survive," he said. "So if it means you gotta go an extra block or two, seek them out, find them, make some calls ... don't just go to that big box retailer. They've had a little advantage on things like this and it's time to re-balance things."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.