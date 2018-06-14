HEALTH & FITNESS

2 cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Riverside County

By
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
There are two confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in Riverside County, according to authorities.

A 74-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man are expected to make full recoveries from the disease, which has been increasingly prevalent in the area.

West Nile infected 10 Riverside County residents in 2016 and that number rose to 33 last year.

There were 553 total cases across California in 2017, 44 of which were fatal.

Since mosquitoes spread West Nile, the best precautions include wearing insect repellent along with long sleeves and pants.

Residents are also encouraged to keep door and window screens shut, and to remove any standing water as it's a breeding area for mosquitoes.
