Heidi Planck disappearance: LAPD, family members ask for public's help finding missing mother

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD, family members ask for public's help in finding missing mother

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members and Los Angeles police on Friday continued to ask for the public's help finding a missing 39-year-old mother whose disappearance has been marked by several perplexing developments.

Heidi Planck was last seen on Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. "Heidi's family and friends are concerned for her safety," the LAPD said in a statement.

Security footage from Oct. 17 shows her leaving her Palms home on L.A.'s Westside with her dog.

Planck went to Downey to watch her 10-year-old son play football, but her ex-husband Jim Wayne said she left the game early.

"She may have been a little bit edgy. I don't know," Wayne said. "I just know that was the last time we spoke to her."

Three days later, Planck did not pick up her son from his school, the LAPD said. That's when Wayne, who shares custody of their son with Planck, knew something was wrong and went to the police.
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family members asked for the public's help in finding a missing Monterey Park woman whose car was found abandoned.


In a puzzling twist, on the day Planck disappeared, her dog was found in the evening -- wandering around on an upper floor of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

Wayne says Planck is devoted to their son.

"She's a good mom. She's really a good mom," he said. "She wouldn't let a day go by without talking to her son, there's no way."

Planck is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with California license plate No. U840X0.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles police departmentlapddogmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News