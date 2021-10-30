Heidi Planck disappearance: LAPD, family members ask for public's help finding missing mother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11183340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friends and family members asked for the public's help in finding a missing Monterey Park woman whose car was found abandoned.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members and Los Angeles police on Friday continued to ask for the public's help finding a missing 39-year-old mother whose disappearance has been marked by several perplexing developments.Heidi Planck was last seen on Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. "Heidi's family and friends are concerned for her safety," the LAPD said in a statement.Security footage from Oct. 17 shows her leaving her Palms home on L.A.'s Westside with her dog.Planck went to Downey to watch her 10-year-old son play football, but her ex-husband Jim Wayne said she left the game early."She may have been a little bit edgy. I don't know," Wayne said. "I just know that was the last time we spoke to her."Three days later, Planck did not pick up her son from his school, the LAPD said. That's when Wayne, who shares custody of their son with Planck, knew something was wrong and went to the police.In a puzzling twist, on the day Planck disappeared, her dog was found in the evening -- wandering around on an upper floor of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.Wayne says Planck is devoted to their son."She's a good mom. She's really a good mom," he said. "She wouldn't let a day go by without talking to her son, there's no way."Planck is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with California license plate No. U840X0.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800.