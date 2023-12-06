An investigation is underway in Hemet after someone who was allegedly armed was shot and injured by a sheriff's deputy.

Deputy who was pumping gas shoots allegedly armed suspect in Hemet

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Meridian Street and Florida Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The department says a deputy was pumping gas when they were "alerted" to a suspect holding a handgun on the sidewalk. The deputy gave the suspect "commands" but the person "continued to manipulate the weapon," authorities said.

That's when the deputy, who was not injured, opened fire.

The unidentified suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Additional details were not available.