Fairview Fire: Evacuation warnings issued after 2 killed in 2,700-acre blaze in Hemet

Two people were killed and another was injured Monday as a wildfire in Hemet scorched more than 2,700 acres.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in Hemet that that killed two people and injured another has spread to 2,700 acres, prompting evacuation warnings as the firefight continued Tuesday.

The Fairview Fire broke out Monday afternoon and destroyed at least seven structures - several of them apparently homes - and damaged several others, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was 5% contained as of 10 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for thousands of homes in the area. The initial evacuation applied to the area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street.

The evacuation area was later expanded to include the area south of Stetson, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview and east of State Street.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued overnight for Bautista Canyon road, south of Stetson and north of the Two Streams Fork trailhead.

A care center for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

The Hemet Unified School District said schools will be closed Tuesday because of the fire.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple residential structures on fire.

The Fairview Fire was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. At first it was estimated at 20 acres burning in light to medium vegetation, but with the long-term drought and this week's heat wave, by 5 p.m. it had spread rapidly to at least 500 acres. By 11 p.m. it was mapped at 2,702 acres.

Temperatures were hitting around 104 degrees in the Hemet area Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.