Video shows a good Samaritan rush to save a runaway stroller right before it rolls into a busy street. The woman taking care of the baby had tripped and fell during her own attempt to stop the stroller.

Video shows man rush to stop runaway stroller with baby right before it rolls into busy street

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A good Samaritan is being hailed as a hero after video captured him as he rushed to save a runaway stroller from rolling into a busy street.

Video also shows the baby's caretaker trip and fall as she tried to stop the stroller herself.

The dramatic footage begins with the stroller beginning to roll backwards as the woman caring for the baby is facing into her car.

The woman noticed the stroller rolling away and began to run after it, but instead makes a hard fall. She then tries to get up before unfortunately falling again.

But a nearby man sees the stroller rolling into the street and gets there just in time to save the baby from incoming traffic.

The shocking scene all happened in the parking lot of an A1 car wash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

According to the good Samaritan's sister, the man who saved the baby is a formerly homeless person who moved in with her eight months ago.

No word yet on the identity of the woman or baby in the video.

It is not clear if the woman suffered any injuries.