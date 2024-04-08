Driver dies after losing control, crashing into tree along PCH in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver died after losing control and crashing into a tree in Redondo Beach early Monday morning.

The deadly single-car crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Vincent Street, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Additional details about what led up to the incident were not available, but it appears the car hit at least one tree on the sidewalk. AIR7 HD was over the scene where there were no visible skid marks on the road.

The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

LAPD detectives are investigating whether the fatal crash is related to a Woodland Hills homicide investigation, in which a man's body was found at the Montecito apartments on Variel Avenue. Detectives have connected that death to another investigation on the 405 involving a baby girl who died and another young girl who was injured.

Both directions of PCH between Diamond and Emerald streets were shut down during the investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated a pedestrian was killed. There were no pedestrians involved.