Blowing sand on Highway 111 near Palm Springs delays drivers as strong winds hit SoCal

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers, hikers and visitors felt the intensity of strong winds Monday as parts of Southern California remain under a high wind warning.

High winds ripped through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, making it a tough drive on I-10.

Blowing sand made it hard for drivers on Highway 111 heading into Palm Springs. Portions of the road that were passable showed low visibility.

Meanwhile, truck drivers with empty loads played it safe and stayed off the roads.

The high wind warning also covers the San Bernardino mountains, which saw mostly snow on Monday morning. Several vehicles got stuck on Daley Canyon Road near Highway 18, causing major traffic back-up.

Wind advisories are in effect for most coastal and valley areas into Monday night, with gusts between 35 and 55 mph. There is also a high probability of mountain wave activity on Monday and Monday night in L.A. County mountains and the Antelope Valley.

A mountain wave can create substantial damage and may cause downed trees, power outages and blowing dust, which could limit visibility while driving and traveling.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.