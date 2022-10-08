Highland Park liquor store worker killed after he's attacked by scooter while trying to stop robbery

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Highland Park liquor store worker was hit in the head by a scooter and later died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer, police said.

Los Angeles police say officers responded to an attack that happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E. Avenue 40.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Steven Reyes, tried to stop four teenagers from shoplifting and taking a case of beer. LAPD said Reyes ran after the group when one of the suspects grabbed a scooter and struck him in the head.

Reyes was hospitalized and later died.

Nelle Reyes, the victim's daughter, said her father came to the U.S. from the Philippines for a better life. She said what her dad did was consistent with who he was: a hard worker and always wanting to do the right thing.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the victim's family.

"Here in LA is where he met his wife and started a family. He is a son, a father, a brother, a good friend and a hard worker," the GoFundMe page stated. "Steven had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe."

The LAPD is searching for the four suspects.

Reyes' death is similar to another tragedy that happened within the past week in the Los Angeles area.

On Saturday, a man who owns a wig store in the Fashion District chased after teenagers trying to rob his merchandise. He was stabbed and killed. Those suspects have been caught.