Highland Park's Ysabel Jurado takes lead in tight LA City Council District 14 race

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that the Highland Park native and De León will face off in November.

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that the Highland Park native and De León will face off in November.

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that the Highland Park native and De León will face off in November.

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that the Highland Park native and De León will face off in November.

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that the Highland Park native and De León will face off in November.

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Tenant rights lawyer Ysabel Jurado is inching ahead of Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León in the race to represent the city's 14th District.

Votes are still being counted, but it's projected that Jurado and De León will face off in November.

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, another candidate in the race, is trailing behind De León.

Juardo has not spoken to either candidate since taking the lead.

Meanwhile, De León is working to rebuild his image after he was involved in a City Hall racism scandal in 2022 in which a leaked recording captured De León in a conversation with other councilmembers making racially derogatory remarks.

That led to widespread calls for his resignation. Jurado said that scandal pushed her to run for the seat.

"I've been here in this neighborhood at the brunt of failed councilmembers who have just betrayed us over and over again," she said. "I have a story that resonates across this district as a daughter of undocumented immigrants, a single teen mom that was on food stamps."

The Highland Park native says she wants to be a voice for marginalized communities.

"Making sure our city services work for our residents, but also attacking the homelessness crisis by centering our unhoused neighbors in our policies," she said.

Jurado voted against Prop 1, which pushes for treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance abuse issues.

She said a major focus on her agenda is housing is homelessness.

Meanwhile, De León's campaign spokesperson released a statement following the latest results, saying voters will have "a clear choice" in November.

"One year and a half ago, Councilmember de León being in the runoff was unfathomable. The vote returns so far are a reminder that the community chooses their candidates - not outside organizations. In November, the voters will now have a clear choice between an experienced, results driven elected official or someone who has promised to undo the progress we've made on important issues like homelessness and public safety."