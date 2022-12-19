Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains

A hiker was rescued after getting stuck with his dog on an icy trail in the Angeles National Forest.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California rescue crews were busy this weekend helping out hikers and dogs who got stuck in snowy, icy conditions.

At least three rescues were reported on snowy mountain areas, all of them involving hikers and dogs who got stuck but were otherwise uninjured.

On Sunday, a hiker and his dog were rescued from icy conditions in the Angeles National Forest.

The hiker called for help after he got stuck about a half mile in on the trail from Islip Saddle to Little Jimmy. He was worried that he might fall as he attempted to make his way back with his dog.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dispatched an air rescue team and there were able to take the hiker out by air, while another team on the ground escorted his dog to the trailhead for safety.

They were uninjured.

A similar rescue was reported on Saturday when the LASD's Montrose Search and Rescue Team responded to Strawberry Peak Trail for a stranded hiker with his dog.

"The hiker's four-legged friend was having trouble finishing the last mile of the trail," the team wrote on Twitter. "Our team responded and helped him."

On Mount Baldy, two Upland residents and their dogs got stuck and had to be rescued Saturday morning.

The two were hiking with their two dogs when they got stuck in icy terrain and slid down about 20 feet from the trail. They were able to stop their slide and stay in place, calling 911 for help.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department sent out an air rescue crew and they were able to locate the hikers via GPS coordinates and hoist them and their dogs to safety. They were not injured.