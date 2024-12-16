Hit-and-run driver slams into 3 parked cars on residential street in Anaheim before fleeing on foot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver and passenger slammed into three parked vehicles late Sunday on a residential street in Anaheim before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

The reckless rampage was reported shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Ball Road, according to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department. The area is dotted with several apartment buildings.

The vehicle driven by the suspect moved three other cars several feet upon impact and overturned, police Lt. Richard LaRochelle told ABC7.

Descriptions of the driver and passenger who fled were not available.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.