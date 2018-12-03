ROW DTLA offers fun, festive places to enjoy holidays

Zach Golden and Ted Vadakan are talking about ROW DTLA, which is six massive iconic structures originally built by Southern Pacific Railroad around 1920.It is now home to hundreds of chefs, artists, and entrepreneurs - and one of those people is Vadakan who owns Poketo."Downtown L.A. is so exiting now. We saw the potential to build something incredible with the community," Vadakan said."Ever since LA Live came in, right? It's really started to change," said Golden, owner of Sanctuary Fitness. "Everything from apparel, house wares, stationary. We're so excited to have different pop ups here every few months."Macrame, candle making and even marketing sessions, Vadakan feels they bring a lot of buzz, fun and excitement to the center. He said it's home to mainly local businesses."Plantae bar is an all plant-based vegan sushi," said Lindsay Richardson, owner and chef of Plantae.No shortage of food here. Vegan chef Richardson creates plant-based sushi rolls that look like the real deal.There's also Australian coffee house and roaster Paramount Coffee Project and fourth-generation oyster bar Rappahannock from Virginia.There is also Smorgasburg L.A., which is a food-fest and features food trucks along with a farmer's market-type cultural extravaganza.Golden said Sanctuary Fitness is offering a screaming deal in terms of getting people to sweat."Saturday and Sunday are going to be the real sweat sessions," he said.His Sancturay Fitness pop-up studio offers indoor cycling along with yoga and HIIT training, but right now he is offering an unlimited week of classes for $25 or a special drop in for $10 a class.And if you love the Christmas holiday you might want to check out Fa La Land, a Christmas spot for kids of all ages."An immersive interactive experience that has something for everybody. One is dedicated to trees, one is dedicated to the fun of Christmas, one is dedicated to the joy," said Regina Levert, Fa La Land's Master of Ceremonies.Tickets are $37 online, kids under 3 are free, and Leveret said people can try the online service Goldstar for discounted tickets.