Sewing business in North Hills thrives as people pick up hobby during pandemic

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, the owner of Sewing Machine Warehouse said the hobby is on the rise.

"We've increased our business 70% more than last year, and we beat last year's numbers about a month ago, and it's still going strong," said Scott Goodman, owner of Sewing Machine Warehouse.

Goodman has owned the sewing machine warehouse for decades, and said he was satisfied if business grew 5% each year. Now he says it's grown more than 10 times the amount because of all of the stay at home orders.

"I've always loved it but I actually picked it up even more. So when the pandemic hit, because, you know, everybody was isolated indoors, so that got me a chance to get more reacquainted with all the sewing machines that I have at home, and especially the embroidery machine because I'm really passionate about embroidery," said customer Jennifer Davis.

Another customer and Sherman Oaks resident, Danielle Balderrama, got so into sewing that she started making her own outfits.

"I don't like wearing the color black, and all I had during COVID was just black. And so I decided, I need to make some fun color outfits that I can exercise, I can do hiking, I could stay at home or if I need to run a quick errand, I just put on my matching mask and then I'm out the door," said Balderrama.

Balderrama eventually started to sell her matching outfits.

She's not the only one who took her love for sewing and turned it into a business.

"One day I drew one of the Animal Crossing characters, and I asked people like, would you guys like to see it on sweaters? And a few people said, yeah, so I posted a few slots open for commissions and it completely took off from there," said Granada Hills resident Ariana T.

"I grew my following up to 12,000 followers in a very short amount of time, and I'm currently booked with waitlist until January of characters from Animal Crossing," she said.

Sewing enthusiasts said the hobby has been a way for them to keep busy and be more creative while staying at home.

