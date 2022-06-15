'Holey Moley' welcomes Kermit the Frog to the announcer's booth for the mini-golf competition show

HOLLYWOOD -- Kermit the Frog is enjoying his latest gig in prime time. The longtime Muppet star has joined the team at "Holey Moley." And he's ready with the comic one-liners!"I was mostly there for the color commentary. Unfortunately, the only color I could give them was green," said Kermit.Kermit was thrilled to join hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore."Nobody knows more about mini-golf than Rob and Joe," said Kermit. "Come to think of it, nobody really wants to know more about mini-golf than Rob and Joe."Kermit admits he may not be an expert at playing the game himself."I'm not too good on the actual course but give a frog a water hazard and I am really in my element," said Kermit.Kermit enjoys seeing this wild game play out...and he offered his own choice for the Muppet most likely to succeed on the "Holey Moley" course."I guess I would say Gonzo because he's the only one who's as weird as the course itself," said Kermit.You can see Kermit and company on "Holey Moley" Tuesday nights at 8pm on ABC.