Search continues for Woodland Hills mother missing in Zion National Park

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends are desperately seeking answers after a Woodland Hills mother last seen heading into Utah's Zion National Park went missing.The search continues for Holly Courtier, 38. She was last seen last Tuesday.Officials say she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto park area within Zion National Park, and that she was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus the same day but never returned."Ms. Courtier's intended travel plan from the Grotto parking area is unknown and her current whereabouts are unknown," a news release from the National Park Service said.Daughter Kailey Chambers, 19, has joined the search for her mother."My mom is one of the most selfless and loving people I know, and I just want her to come home," Chambers said.Chambers says her mother is an experienced hiker and was enjoying more time on the trails. She added that her mother lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had recently bought a van to visit national parks around the country.Chambers said she spoke to someone who saw her mother the day she disappeared, and that the person said her mother was very excited and had the biggest smile on her face.Courtier is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots, and a blue Osprey multi-day pack.She may also have a cream-colored open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage hammock."We're hopeful she did have water with her, but it is getting down to the final few days of survival without food," Chambers said."Don't give up, please keep fighting," an emotional Chambers said. "We're looking for you, and we're going to find you. Don't give up on us."Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009.