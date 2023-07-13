Woman rescued as firefighters battle large apartment fire in Hollywood

Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment building in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was rescued Wednesday as firefighters continue to battle a large fire at an apartment building in Hollywood.

Crews are currently surrounding a two-story apartment building at 7764 Hollywood Blvd., just west of La Brea.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report of two vehicles on fire in the carport area. The blaze then spread to the building, according to investigators. At one point, the attic was engulfed in flames.

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured firefighters helping a woman down the stairs of the building. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and there have been no other reports of injuries. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

Drivers and residents are urged to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.