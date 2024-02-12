Man shot when gunfire erupts inside Hollywood bar during Super Bowl party

Police told Eyewitness News a man was shot and other customers ran out of the bar in a panic.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A shooting broke out inside a bar in Hollywood during a Super Bowl party, leaving one man injured.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Base LA on Cahuenga Boulevard near Selma Avenue. Police told Eyewitness News a man was shot and other customers ran out of the bar in a panic.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, he was not cooperating with officers on the circumstances of the shooting. Several other customers were hurt due to minor falls as police escorted everyone out of the business.

As of Sunday night, there was no information released on a suspect or suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.