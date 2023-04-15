Man shot in head near TCL Chinese Theatre at intersection of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave

WATCH LIVE

ByAmy Powell and ABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:51AM
Man shot in head near TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot in the head near the busy intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue Friday night, prompting a search for two suspects.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. as tourists packed the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Los Angeles police officers responded to the scene and found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crowds of people attending the TCM Film Festival at the nearby TCL Chinese Theatre received cellphone alerts telling them to shelter in place.

"I heard a sound like a firecracker. That's how it sounded. It didn't sound too strong," witness Jesus Gomez said. "We turned around, a lot of people started running. It was really packed - there were kids, women."

Police say the shooting happened during a fight involving three people.

"There was an altercation between two males, and a female was also involved," LAPD Sgt. Victor Hooper said. "During the altercation, one of them pulled out a firearm and one shot was fired."

The suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene and remain on the loose.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. He is expected to recover.

