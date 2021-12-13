LAPD arrests 35-year-old for allegedly firing shots near crowd on Hollywood Boulevard

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for firing shots near Hollywood gathering

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday night and is being held on $500,000 bail for allegedly firing shots near where a large crowd had gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to honor singer Vicente Fernández.

Joseph Dietrich, 35, was arrested and booked on suspicion of "shooting into an inhabited dwelling," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The shots were fired around 6:25 p.m. from an apartment building in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to police and witnesses.

Dozens of people had gathered across the street on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor Fernández, the Mexican singing legend who died earlier Sunday.

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at 81
EMBED More News Videos

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who had been hospitalized for several months due to a recent fall, died Sunday morning.



No one was struck by bullets, but a glass door on the street near the gathering was damaged.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw a person's arm out the window of the building firing a handgun into the air.

Police quickly responded to the area and a team of officers entered an apartment building across the street from the Walk of Fame. They took Dietrich into custody.

The LAPD Hollywood Division released photos of a handgun and a box of ammunition that were found in his apartment and taken into custody as evidence.

The suspect did not provide a motive for the alleged shooting, police say.



City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyhollywood walk of famegun violenceshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News