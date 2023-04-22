Security cameras captured brazen thieves walking down a Hollywood Hills street, carrying arm loads of stolen goods right in the middle of the day!

Brazen burglars walk in and out of Hollywood Hills home in broad daylight, video shows

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Security cameras captured brazen thieves walking down a Hollywood Hills street, carrying arm loads of stolen goods right in the middle of the day!

They broke into a home on North Curson Street at around 12:30 p.m. Friday by shattering the glass in a back door.

The alarm even went off, but the homeowner says they were in and out in only three minutes.

They swiped purses and jewelry worth more than $100,000.

The getaway car, a dark colored Infinity, was captured on several neighbors' security cameras.

Anyone with information should call the LAPD.