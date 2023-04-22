Brazen burglars walk in and out of Hollywood Hills home in broad daylight, video shows

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Security cameras captured brazen thieves walking down a Hollywood Hills street, carrying arm loads of stolen goods right in the middle of the day!
They broke into a home on North Curson Street at around 12:30 p.m. Friday by shattering the glass in a back door.
The alarm even went off, but the homeowner says they were in and out in only three minutes.
They swiped purses and jewelry worth more than $100,000.
The getaway car, a dark colored Infinity, was captured on several neighbors' security cameras.
Anyone with information should call the LAPD.