Hollywood Hills homeowner shoots neighbor who entered home and refused to leave: LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Hollywood Hills homeowner shot and injured a man who entered their home and refused to leave, police confirmed Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on Chelan Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the resident of the home told the alleged intruder, identified as a neighbor, to leave but he refused. That's when the homeowner opened fire and then called 911.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the homeowner was detained for questioning.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not known.

