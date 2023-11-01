Newly released photos show the car that investigators believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood that killed a man who was riding a scooter.

Hit-and-run victim ID'd after being struck while riding scooter in Hollywood; photos show car sought

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 24-year-old man has been identified as the victim who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a scooter in Hollywood.

Family members created a GoFundMe page in honor of Tommy Sanchez, who was struck by a driver early Saturday morning on Western Avenue.

The collision occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. as the victim was crossing the street, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Sanchez had recently celebrated his birthday, according to his father, Javier Sanchez.

Tommy Sanchez is seen in a photo published on a GoFundMe page after he was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Hollywood. GoFundMe

"Tommy was more than just a name; he was the light in our lives, the irrepressible jokester who found humor in even the darkest of moments," Javier Sanchez said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. "His infectious laughter was a melody that resonated in the corners of our home, and his ability to lift our spirits with his playful antics was a gift we cherished every day."

On Tuesday evening, the LAPD released photos showing the car that investigators believe was involved in the crash.

The victim was riding a Lime electric scooter at the time, and was knocked off of it after being hit, the LAPD said. The driver, who did not stop to help, was last seen fleeing northbound on Western Avenue.

Firefighter-paramedics transported Sanchez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a 2001-2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available through the city's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).