One wounded after argument leads to shooting at Hollywood Pavilions store, police say

Saturday, December 2, 2023 12:59AM
One wounded in shooting at Hollywood Pavilions store
Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a person at a Pavilions store in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was wounded after an argument led to a shooting at a Pavilions store in Hollywood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported 3:30 p.m. near the busy intersection of Vine Street and Melrose Avenue.

Gunfire erupted following an argument, resulting in one person getting shot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No arrest has been made and a suspect description has not been released.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Apparent bullet casings were seen near the entrance of the grocery store as LAPD investigated the shooting.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
