Man found fatally shot near idling vehicle on street in Hollywood, LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was pronounced dead after being found shot near an idling vehicle on a street in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Yucca Street and La Baig Avenue, just south of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified only as being in his 30s, was found lying on the street with a gunshot wound. Police and firefighter-paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but the man died at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Whether he was inside his vehicle when he was shot was not immediately clear, police said. Investigators were seen examining a dark-colored Toyota SUV, which was later towed away.

No description of a possible suspect was available.