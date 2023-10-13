North Hollywood costume shop struggles to keep doors open due to strike

Since the strike, co-owners of Valentino's Costume Group say they've had to start a GoFundMe to cover the rent.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Valentino's Costume Group has been in business since 1998. The full-service costume shop located in North Hollywood rents its couture outfits to theaters, local schools and studios for film and TV shows.

They recently became a signatory costume house, which makes them a union house and allowed them to get more business from film and TV, but due to the ongoing strike, business has been impacted significantly.

"It's unfortunate that this had to happen," said Shon LeBlanc, co-owner of Valentino's Costume Group. "But we understand why and we support our brothers and sisters who are doing this because they deserve everything they're asking for, and it's a trickle down."

LeBlanc said about 50 to 60 percent of their business was for movie and TV productions. Since the strike, they've had to start a GoFundMe to cover the rent.

"We'll keep the doors open as long as we have to," said Will Brattain, the other co-owner of Valentino's Costume Group. "Even if it's just down to me and Shon then so be it, but we will survive somehow."

Valentino's costume group has always been open to the public - but now more than ever - they're relying on their community to help keep them afloat. And the co-owners say they're hoping with Halloween around the corner, business will get a lift from that as well.

"A lot of the stuff here has been made for film and TV, some for theater," LeBlanc said. "Even the theater stuff has been used in film and TV, so that's kind of nice. So, you're going to get something that is not off the rack, but it's going to be something that you can find that's unusual."

The co-owners say they have a wide range of costumes for people to choose from and urge people to give them a call to make their appointment for their Halloween costume fittings.

