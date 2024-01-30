Singer Charlie Wilson honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on his birthday

Charlie Wilson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony attended by Babyface, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Grammy-nominated artist and the Gap Band singer Charlie Wilson was honored Monday with the unveiling of his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"This star represents not only journey but also the power of resilience, faith and unwavering support of those who believe in you," Wilson said during the ceremony. "Thank you all for being part of this incredible moment."

The ceremony took place on Wilson's 71st birthday. Plenty of his famous friends showed up to help him celebrate, including Jimmy Jam Harris, Babyface, Snoop Dogg and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Snoop Dogg thanked Wilson for his friendship and supporting him in his career.

"To have somebody like you to stay in my life and to be there for me and my family it means the world to me, Charlie," Snoop Dogg said.

Wilson has worked with Snoop Dogg and West, who appeared at the ceremony wearing a black ski mask that covered his face. Wilson continues to perform and has collaborated with many of today's top young artists.

Wilson received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. He has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards during his career and has also received a Soul Train Icon Award and an NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award.

City News Service contributed to this report.