SoCal Strong

The Shower of Hope offers mobile showers to help keep homeless population safe

During pandemic, more mobile showers available to homeless in L.A. County
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Shower of Hope, a non-profit organization that provides mobile showers to homeless individuals throughout Los Angeles County is stepping up their efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. The non-profit organization has expanded their free shower service to 24 locations throughout the county.

"Now that we are dealing with COVID, the places that a lot of these people used to just take a bird bath, like gas station bathrooms, etc, are all closed," said Mel Tillekeratne, Co-founder and Executive Director of The Shower of Hope. "Right now, this is a matter of life and death because this is not just a way to be clean, it's a way to stay healthy."

"When I was in the streets, I knew where to get food. I knew where to get clothes. Two things that I mostly needed are bathrooms and showers," said Ramon Aguilar, a former shower recipient who was once homeless. He was hired by The Shower of Hope as a site supervisor after he offered to volunteer for the organization.

"People that have a regular life don't understand what it feels to not have a shower one day. Just imagine a week. Just imagine a month without a shower," said Aguilar. "I believe we're providing a service that makes a person feel like, once again, as they matter to society."

To support The Shower of Hope, go to https://theshowerofhope.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesssocietycoronavirussocal strongcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Front-line health hero receives surprise appreciation
Restaurant offers free meals to health heroes
Girls Scouts provide care kits to families in need
Nonprofit providing meals to homeless calls for donations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Man with terminal cancer attacked, killed in Lancaster
Buena Park police looking for 6-year-old, child abduction suspect
OC officials warn of release of 'dangerous sex offender'
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Viola Davis reveals regrets over starring in 'The Help'
Show More
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Lakers, Dodgers and more teams form 'The Alliance'
More TOP STORIES News