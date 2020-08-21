Assailant sought in unprovoked attack on homeless man recorded on surveillance video in Twentynine Palms

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the footage shows the suspect walking up to a homeless man and kicking him in the head for no apparent reason.
The incident occurred Monday behind a 7-Eleven, authorities said.
Sheriff's detectives are seeking information about the suspect and the registered owner of the vehicle used during the unprovoked attack.
The victim told investigators he was unsure why he was attacked, adding that he had never seen the assailant before the encounter.
