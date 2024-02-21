LAFD firefighters rescue 1,200-pound horse from sinkhole in Lake View Terrace

The 1,200 pound horse named Lucky sank into a hole that opened in the soft, muddy ground of a backyard in Lake View Terrace.

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (KABC) -- With the help of heavy equipment and a massive team of specialists, Los Angeles firefighters were able to rescue a 1,200-pound horse who sank into a hole in Lake View Terrace.

The horse named "Lucky" was stuck for hours in the muddy ground, after the property owner says an apparent sinkhole opened up in the backyard.

Firefighters were eventually able to pull her out, hoisting her with the help of an excavator, and while she seemed to be in distress, she otherwise appeared to be unharmed and was walking on her own.

"The name of the game is to not hurt the horse, to keep her calm," LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said while the rescue was still underway. "She's been in mild to moderate distress at this time and we want to get her freed and get more definitive care."

Scott said more than 50 firefighters were involved in the rescue, including a SMART unit - Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team. A helicopter was also launched but it was determined the best approach was to use an excavator and vacuum truck to dig out the sand and then lift the horse out with straps to the point where could use her hind legs to assist the final effort.