Video shows SWAT team rescue woman in downtown LA hostage situation that left gunman dead

Footage from the incident last month shows the LAPD SWAT team shoot and kill the suspect as the victim screams frantically in the background. Several shots were fired during the rescue after officers burst through the door.
The woman was safely taken away from the scene as SWAT worked to clear the unit. She was not injured in the incident.
The suspect was shot and died at the scene, according to LAPD. The coroner identified the suspect as 45-year-old Rudy Anderson.
Police said surveillance video from inside the apartment complex allowed officers to see the woman was in danger.
The terrifying scene was witnessed by numerous people looking inside the unit. Video captured by a bystander showed the suspect hold a gun to the hostage's head.
LAPD said the man went on a violent crime spree, including shooting at a family, prior to taking the woman hostage at the high-rise apartment building at 6th and Main streets the evening of Oct. 8.
Police said Anderson held a gun to a person's head and pulled the trigger but the gun didn't fire. He then shot at a family, and a bullet grazed a 14-year-old boy's head. He also attempted to carjack a woman and steal another person's bicycle.
LAPD said the incident remains under investigation.