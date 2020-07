EMBED >More News Videos If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Westin Anaheim Resort is hiring 400 new positions ahead of its planned opening in October at Harbor Boulevard and Disney Way.There will be five job fairs, which began on Tuesday. The job fairs will be held with safety measures, such as proper physical distancing, temperature checks and face masks required.You'll find information on the job fairs here: careers.com/career-fair