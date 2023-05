Southern California hotel workers are calling for a vote to authorize a strike.

Thousands of Southern California hotel workers on verge of striking

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California hotel workers are calling for a vote to authorize a strike.

According to the Los Angeles Times, contracts are expiring for 15,000 workers at hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Those include luxury hotels like the Westin Bonaventure and the Beverly Wilshire.

Union officials say negotiations have been sluggish and a strike during the busy summer travel season will convince hotel operators to consider pay increases.