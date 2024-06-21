Smart & Final warehouse workers take to picket lines across Southern California amid strike

Workers are making their voices heard at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California. They are on strike, claiming the company is letting them go in a mass layoff.

Workers are making their voices heard at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California. They are on strike, claiming the company is letting them go in a mass layoff.

Workers are making their voices heard at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California. They are on strike, claiming the company is letting them go in a mass layoff.

Workers are making their voices heard at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California. They are on strike, claiming the company is letting them go in a mass layoff.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Workers are making their voices heard at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California. They are on strike, claiming the company is letting them go in a mass layoff.

Hector Montes, who has worked for Smart and Final for more than two decades said, "I'm devastated. I thought I was going to be able to retire with his company. I put a lot of effort to be here. I struggled a lot. This is not an easy job. I broke my back for this company and this is the reward I get."

They say the company is telling them they can reapply for their jobs at a different warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga and their pay would be $10 to $12 less per hour.

"It's going to affect all of us drastically. It's very stressful at this time. We're still trying to figure how how are you going to do a pay cut and move us further and survive on that," says another worker, Felipe Jimenez.

The workers feel this amounts to unfair labor practices. They say they unionized here just last year and the two locations that are being closed are the only two that have a union.

Christian Castro from Teamster Joint Council 42 said, "We've been negotiating for over a year and we haven't gotten anywhere and the truth is now they're just going to close down two of the biggest distribution centers in Riverside and Commerce and consolidate them. It's the unionized distribution centers. It just seems fishy to us."

In a statement, the company said, "The Teamsters' claims are simply not true. We are currently integrating five outdated and capacity-strained facilities that are spread across 2,000 square miles. Our new facility will employ nearly 1000 people, creating hundreds more American jobs than exist today."

The company added that the claim of 600 workers striking is inaccurate. It said it is operating these distribution centers with no major disruptions

Workers say they received information the drivers will be fired by the end of this month. The warehouses would stay open here until November.