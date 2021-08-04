feel good

Olympic gold medalist using prize money to buy food truck for her mom

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston-area Olympian who won gold buying her mom food truck

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simone Biles has been a huge focus of the Summer Games, but another Houston-area Olympian is also capturing the hearts of many.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock from Katy, Texas became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling for the U.S.

The gold medal Olympian got her start in 10th grade at Morton Ranch High School and quickly become one of the best in the state.

After winning gold, Mensah-Stock said she will be spending her $37,000 prize on a food truck for her mom.

"I wanted to give my mom $30,000 to get a food truck. It's her dream," she said. "I told her five years ago, 'I'll get you your food truck, but you gotta be responsible.' She's like 'Thank you, baby'...so my mom's getting her food truck! She can cook, really really well."

So what will her mom's food truck serve? BBQ!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwrestlinghoustonolympicsfood truckgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Teen honored by ESPN for helping kids in Watts
Olympic high jumpers agree to share gold medal
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
TOP STORIES
LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces
Driver kills 91-year-old woman in South LA, flees scene
Mexico sues U.S. gunmakers, blaming them for bloodshed
11 killed, 13 injured when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
Man arrested for planting Molotov cocktails at Metro station
Race track construction begins for Acura Grand Prix
Pomona Fairplex sees sharp increase in migrant children
Show More
Teen living on streets found in Lancaster; search for family
Woman sues LA after hit by car on street where tents block sidewalk
COVID-19 pandemic heroes honored with Barbie dolls
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Burbank street-racing crash
OC School Board to sue Newsom over student mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News