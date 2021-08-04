Olympic gold medalist using prize money to buy food truck for her mom

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simone Biles has been a huge focus of the Summer Games, but another Houston-area Olympian is also capturing the hearts of many.Tamyra Mensah-Stock from Katy, Texas became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling for the U.S.The gold medal Olympian got her start in 10th grade at Morton Ranch High School and quickly become one of the best in the state.After winning gold, Mensah-Stock said she will be spending her $37,000 prize on a food truck for her mom."I wanted to give my mom $30,000 to get a food truck. It's her dream," she said. "I told her five years ago, 'I'll get you your food truck, but you gotta be responsible.' She's like 'Thank you, baby'...so my mom's getting her food truck! She can cook, really really well."So what will her mom's food truck serve? BBQ!